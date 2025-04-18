More financial advisors warm up to crypto in client portfolios. Here’s why.
SummaryThe SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs, the Trump administration’s crypto friendliness, and a crypto advocate at the SEC are creating positive momentum for the controversial asset class.
Chad Warmbein, a financial advisor with Park Avenue Investment Advisory in Pittsburgh, recalls that crypto wasn’t an option for his clients five years ago. “It was too risky of an asset to work in the portfolio," he says. Today, however, crypto is an important part of his toolbox: “We are using the crypto ETFs in our client accounts," he says.