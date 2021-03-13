'Most of my crypto net worth is in ether'

I was born and raised in the US, but my parents came from India. They are doctors and hence much of my professional life has been spent investing in businesses connected to healthcare. I am a lawyer and also have an MBA degree from Northwestern University. I first came to India to start a business in 1999, during the dot com boom. I launched an insurance claims processing company for US insurers called Anion Healthcare Services. I later sold this company but continued to invest in healthcare-related businesses for my family office - Ayon Capital. This is essentially my own family’s money and we do not raise money from outsiders. I read Satoshi Nakamoto’s whitepaper on bitcoin in 2011 and I was blown away. At the time the price of bitcoin had gone from $1 to $10 and then dropped back to $3. It got me thinking about how to use blockchain for health insurance and I got more interested in cryptocurrencies in general.