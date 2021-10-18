Mudrex launches mutual fund like investment product in crypto

Commenting on the launch of ‘Coin Sets’, Edul Patel, chief executive officer and co-founder of Mudrex, said: “Coin Sets will allow investors to mitigate risk by diversifying investment in cryptocurrencies. It is a mutual fund-like product with a better risk-reward ratio. The product is designed to expand retail participation in crypto investment, curated suitably for investors who look at crypto investments as long-term wealth creation."