Mudrex launches SIP facility for its MF-like crypto investment scheme Coin Sets

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Using SIPs on Coin Sets, investors can spread out their capital investment instead of making a lump sum purchase, thereby reducing the risk on their crypto investment.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Mudrex, a Bengaluru and San Francisco-based Y Combinator-backed crypto investing platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of systematic investment plan (SIP) feature which will allow users to invest in Coin Sets, which are often seen as the crypto equivalent of mutual funds.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Mudrex, a Bengaluru and San Francisco-based Y Combinator-backed crypto investing platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of systematic investment plan (SIP) feature which will allow users to invest in Coin Sets, which are often seen as the crypto equivalent of mutual funds.
SIPs have been a crowd favourite in the equity market for years. Investors have been using SIPs to invest and steadily grow their wealth in equities markets. As per the company, using SIPs on Coin Sets, investors can spread out their capital investment instead of making a lump sum purchase, thereby reducing the risk on their crypto investment.
SIPs have been a crowd favourite in the equity market for years. Investors have been using SIPs to invest and steadily grow their wealth in equities markets. As per the company, using SIPs on Coin Sets, investors can spread out their capital investment instead of making a lump sum purchase, thereby reducing the risk on their crypto investment.
Cryptocurrency markets tend to be more volatile when compared to traditional financial markets. With this new feature, investors can start an SIP with as low as $10 and can set the SIP frequency to daily, weekly or monthly in a completely automated way. SIPs can be managed; paused, modified and stopped, at any time. In addition to being a lower-risk alternative to trading cryptocurrencies, Coin Sets are available for investments without any fee, and with instant investments and withdrawals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among other benefits, Coin Set SIPs allow investors to automate investments regardless of market conditions, a practice popularly known as DCA (Dollar-Cost averaging).
Commenting on the launch, Edul Patel, chief executive officer and co-founder of Mudrex, said, “Coin Sets have been a favourite amongst investors on Mudrex to grow their wealth passively and effectively. The product has already scaled to over 50,000 Investors in India under 6 months of launch . We have for a long time believed in the power of long-term investing and it comes as no surprise that SIPs were a much-requested feature on Mudrex. With the release of the feature, we hope that users will be able to maximise long term wealth creation in a new and rapidly growing asset class like crypto."
Mudrex was launched in 2018 by Edul Patel (CEO), Alankar Saxena (chief technical officer), Rohit Goyal (vice-president, DeFi), Prince Arora (VP, Engineering).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!