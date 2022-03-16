Mudrex launches SIP facility for its MF-like crypto investment scheme Coin Sets

Commenting on the launch, Edul Patel, chief executive officer and co-founder of Mudrex, said, “Coin Sets have been a favourite amongst investors on Mudrex to grow their wealth passively and effectively. The product has already scaled to over 50,000 Investors in India under 6 months of launch . We have for a long time believed in the power of long-term investing and it comes as no surprise that SIPs were a much-requested feature on Mudrex. With the release of the feature, we hope that users will be able to maximise long term wealth creation in a new and rapidly growing asset class like crypto."