Musk-driven Dogecoin surge is a warning to Twitter

Never mind that this is all currently theoretical, or that Dogecoin has glaring flaws that would be only further exposed if it gained traction. The rules of follow-the-herd “mimetic" investing are to dance until the music stops which, judging by past Dogecoin jumps and slumps, is only a matter of time. One doesn’t have to be a rocket scientist to work out that the scramble to buy now is a hope to get in and out at the right time, rather than any need to build a stash of tokens to spend in future. Other memecoins have rallied in sympathy.