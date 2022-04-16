MuskMelon NFTs record strong rally on listing day, give massive 6,000% return

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MuskMelon is created by a MultiBilionaire and Influencer who is currently on a rampage on the Economic and Emerging Technology Landscape. Melon has made a lot of fans around the world with his vision, businesses, and support for new ventures.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In just a day of its debut, a utility token developed on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, MuskMelon has risen by a breathtaking 6,000% giving massive profits to its investors.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In just a day of its debut, a utility token developed on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, MuskMelon has risen by a breathtaking 6,000% giving massive profits to its investors.
Within a few hours of listing, Melon rose by 2,900% and further extended its rally to 6,000%.
Within a few hours of listing, Melon rose by 2,900% and further extended its rally to 6,000%.
In the gaming ecosystem, Melon has 10,000 Unique 3D NFTs and will be tradeable.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
MuskMelon is created by a MultiBilionaire and Influencer who is currently on a rampage on the Economic and Emerging Technology Landscape. Melon has made a lot of fans around the world with his vision, businesses, and support for new ventures.
According to Neal Mathews, Project Advisor of MuskMelon "Someone who'd have invested 1000 USD at 5c would have gotten 30K USD! and gauging from the trend. It only looks to be on a severely strong climb," reported by ANI.
As per the report, globally it is said that the gaming industry will hit $218.7 Billion along with a sustainability growth percentage of 8.7% per year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Mathews' opinion, when we see the gaming industry the number of gamers is increasing exponentially. The current state of the gaming industry has many components like face recognition, cloud gaming, and virtual reality. It has been seen that the children who are into gaming are performing better in academics.
Further, Mathews told ANI that "Many new variants of technology are emerging and they are named digital collectibles. Let us understand the meaning of NFT, which is a non-fungible token. It is part of the blockchain and is a digital ledger sort of entity that can be sold and traded at the same time. They have valuable information stored in them. NFT is very unique as it contains valuable information such as digital photos and videos. When in the game, NFT means that they are the sole owners. Melon is the Native currency, which can be used to purchase NFTs, and In-Game assets. Moreover, it can be used in contribution to the Ukraine Relief Fund."
As per the token's website, RunMelonRun will be the first amongst the Games to be launched on the platform that will host the Melon NFTs and merge the utility of the Melon Tokens. The Game will be launched in Q3 2022 on iOS and Android Stores.