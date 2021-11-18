Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for regulation for global collaboration in the regulation of cryptocurrencies serves as a reminder for crypto companies in India to watch their moves. Speaking at the Sydney Dialogues, yesterday, Modi said democratic nations need to work together to regulate cryptocurrency, among other things.

“Take cryptocurrency or bitcoin for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in (the) wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," the PM said. He also called for collaboration in cybersecurity, developing trusted supply chains, and more.

“There are going to be strict regulations, especially for exchanges. This in part could be because of the aggressive advertisements in the recent past. If the government wants to restrict access for the youth to enter, they could introduce something like the accredited investor concept in crypto investment, where somebody having a specified minimum annual income are allowed to invest in certain asset classes," said Sidharth Sogani, founder and chief executive officer, CREBACO Global, a research, rating, and intelligence company focused on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Markets regulator Sebi, on November 11, introduced the concept of ‘accredited investors’ in the Indian securities market, which provides a relaxed regulatory framework for sophisticated investors and introduces products designed to meet investor-specific risk profiles. This allows creation of a separation of regulations in terms of where you want to tightly regulate, which is for retail investors and where you want to allow a little bit more flexibility, which leads to innovation when you are dealing with accredited investors. There have been suggestions that cryptocurrencies in India should be regulated by Sebi, with RBI monitoring the inwards and outwards movement of cryptocurrencies.

Further, Ajeet Khurana, founder of Genezis Network, a think tank for crypto startup investment, said that Modi’s statement “expresses the government’s concerns", which he said were “reasonable" since the crypto industry’s aggressive push to acquire customers “will lead to a buildup of hype and perceived get rich quick approach".

“This also prepares the ground for what we should see in the upcoming Lok Sabha session, where there will definitely be reining in of the entire crypto ecosystem with extra focus on youth," he added.

The crypto industry in India has seen a boom over the past year, with crores of new users investing in the space. Late last month, Nishcal Shetty, founder of WazirX, one of the top crypto exchanges in India, said the country had around 2 crore users, rubbishing an earlier claim by a research agency that there were 10 crore crypto holders in the country.

Khurana noted that the largest proportion of participants in the crypto space were youngsters, unlike in other asset classes. “There might be some threshold requirements to come in terms of investments in crypto. However, just like direct stock market investing, implementing minimum investment in cryptos will be really tough. What sort of restriction should be placed at this point on crypto investing is not clear, but there seems to be a desire that there should be some restriction," he said.

Earlier in the day, Nithin Kamath, founder of online stock trading platform Zerodha, also spoke up against the crypto industry’s moves. “If financial services businesses are allowed to mis-sell greed & easy + guaranteed returns from risky financial products, it not only harms consumers but it creates a systemic risk," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, crypto exchanges in India, welcomed the PM’s statement, saying it will boost the confidence of the crypto community in India. “The Prime Minister speaking about crypto and the need for regulation is a great thing for India. It means a lot to the crypto ecosystem. It further strengthens our belief that India will stay ahead in this global phenomenon," said WazirX’s Shetty.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “We completely agree that like every great idea, crypto, and blockchain should be deployed constructively to generate employment and contribute to the economy of the country. We are optimistic that our regulators will support the young entrepreneurs in their efforts to achieve the dream of digital India."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.