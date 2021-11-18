PM Modi calls for global collaboration to regulate cryptocurrencies

Markets regulator Sebi, on November 11, introduced the concept of ‘accredited investors’ in the Indian securities market, which provides a relaxed regulatory framework for sophisticated investors and introduces products designed to meet investor-specific risk profiles. This allows creation of a separation of regulations in terms of where you want to tightly regulate, which is for retail investors and where you want to allow a little bit more flexibility, which leads to innovation when you are dealing with accredited investors. There have been suggestions that cryptocurrencies in India should be regulated by Sebi, with RBI monitoring the inwards and outwards movement of cryptocurrencies.