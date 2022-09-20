Nasdaq makes 1st big crypto push to lure institutional clients

Wall Street’s biggest firms are deepening their involvement as institutional investor interest persists despite a downturn that cost jobs and depressed prices. BlackRock Inc. partnered with Coinbase Global Inc. to make it easier for investors to trade Bitcoin and shortly after offered its first investment product directly in the token. EDX Markets, a new exchange backed by Charles Schwab Corp., Fidelity Digital Assets, Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial among others, will start trading some tokens this year.

