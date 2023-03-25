Navigating the complexities of crypto taxation in India4 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 10:51 PM IST
On March 7, 2023, the Union government brought the crypto sector under the provisions of the Prevention of Anti-money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
There is an adage which encapsulates the process of taxation, and it goes thus: the only two things certain in life are death and taxes. The ingenious mind which conjured this up is probably trying to explain how widely cast the tax net is. A successful state tries to bring in most of the goods, services, and individuals under the tax net to reap the best benefits. Governments have always caught up with new developments and brought it under the tax net. Crypto is no different.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×