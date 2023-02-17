Nearly $2.5 bn eroded in Binance's stablecoin over regulatory scrutiny. Where is money moving?
- The New York Department of Financial Services ordered Paxos Trust Company, which is the producer of Binance USD, to cease minting BUSD tokens over several unresolved issues related to Paxos’ oversight of its relationship with Binance.
- Paxos has announced to end ties with Binance.
Given the recent development around Binance USD, nearly $2.5 billion of market cap has been eroded in the stablecoin. Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and CEO of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, on Friday, said, money has moved from BUSD to Tether. Zhao also reiterated that Binance USD is not issued by Binance.
