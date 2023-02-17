Given the recent development around Binance USD, nearly $2.5 billion of market cap has been eroded in the stablecoin. Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and CEO of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, on Friday, said, money has moved from BUSD to Tether. Zhao also reiterated that Binance USD is not issued by Binance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}