Need ‘credible answers’ on contribution of pvt cryptocurrencies to economy: Shaktikanta Das

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI : Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the central bank would like to see credible answers on what would be the contribution of private cryptocurrencies to the Indian economy. Speaking at the Indian Express-Financial Times event, Das reiterated that the central bank has “serious" and “major" concerns about cryptocurrencies and their impact on the financial stability in the country.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the central bank would like to see credible answers on what would be the contribution of private cryptocurrencies to the Indian economy. Speaking at the Indian Express-Financial Times event, Das reiterated that the central bank has “serious" and “major" concerns about cryptocurrencies and their impact on the financial stability in the country.

“We need more credible answers whether going forward what contribution will private crypt currencies make to the India economy. We need to be convinced about explanations and answers. It’s now for the government to take decisions," said Das. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“We need more credible answers whether going forward what contribution will private crypt currencies make to the India economy. We need to be convinced about explanations and answers. It’s now for the government to take decisions," said Das. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Speaking on the economy, Das said that RBI is quite optimistic about its 9.5% GDP growth estimate for fiscal year 2020-21. He said the fast moving indicators are showing an uptick and the economic growth will be better from the second quarter onwards on a sequential basis.

Das also said that RBI decided to give more emphasis on growth because of the pandemic and operate within the inflation range of 2 to 6%. He added that the central bank will slowly move to the 4% target and made it clear that there is no evidence of inflation getting generalised going forward . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Operating within the band was the specific need of covid times. We are watchful of growth impulses taking deep roots. Going forward our effort being an inflation target institution will be to gradually move to 4. The timing has to be decided,“ Das added.

The banking system's gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 7.5 percent as of the end of June quarter. Governor Das said that bad loans in the banking system is "manageable" as of now, underlining that lenders also have adequate capital buffers.

To a question on high haircuts taken by banks in debt resolutions, he said there is scope for improvement in the functioning of Insolvency and bankruptcy process which can include legislative changes and also time taken for a case to be admitted in the courts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}