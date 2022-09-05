New UK PM Liz Truss once said this on cryptocurrency. What to expect?

What does Liz Truss appointment as UK PM means for cryptocurrencies?

Dileep Seinberg, Founder & CEO, MuffinPay, Bill Payment & Utility Crypto said, "Liz Truss, the newly elected Prime Minister of the UK, gave her thumbs up to the cryptocurrencies in 2018, but we should wait for her latest stance as it’s been four years. Furthermore, she is responsible for serving the expectations of her fellow citizens and representing a nation at global forums. There is a lot more to go, and we are hopeful that something positive will emerge in the days to come."