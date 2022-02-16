The New York Stock Exchange is stepping into the nonfungible tokens market with plans to do for digital assets what it does for stocks.

The NYSE said in a regulatory filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office that it wants to be a financial exchange for cryptocurrencies and NFTs that would compete with the likes of OpenSea and Rarible Inc. The filing, dated Feb. 10, indicated plans for a NYSE-branded cryptocurrency and a marketplace to buy, sell and trade NFTs.

In a statement, the NYSE said it has no immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency or NFT trading but “regularly considers new products and their impact on our trademarks and protects our intellectual property rights accordingly."

The exchange last year minted its first NFTs, memorializing noteworthy initial public offerings including that of Spotify Technology SA, Snowflake Inc., Unity Software Inc. and Roblox Corp.

