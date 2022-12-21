Next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies: RBI Guv

“The developments over the past year, including the latest episode of FTX, I don’t think so we need to say anything anymore," Das said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit. “Time has proved that cryptocurrencies are worth what they are today. According to some estimates, the total value of cryptocurrencies was $180 billion, but now that value is down to $140 billion. Change in the value of the product is a function of the market. Unlike any other product, our major concern is that it does not have any underlying."