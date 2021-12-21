World's first-ever text message of SMS was 'Merry Christmas', sent on Vodafone network and received by Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis on 3 December 1992.

Today, Vodafone is auctioning the text message as NFT and proceeds from the auction will be go to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support forcibly displaced people.

The successful bidder will claim exclusive ownership of a detailed and unique replica of the original communication protocol that transmitted the world’s first SMS.

The auction will be conducted in Paris on 21 December 2021 by Aguttes, the first independent auction house in France. The buyer will pay with Ether cryptocurrency. Vodafone is combining a world-first innovation from nearly 30 years ago, with today’s state-of-the-art technology, the company said in a statement.

The exclusive NFT guarantees ownership of a unique, detailed replica of the original communication protocol of the first text message ever transmitted.

Largely active in the international art and luxury market, Vodafone said it expects to gather bidders from all around the world for this sale.

Auction house founder Maximilian Aguttes said: “The first printed book, the first phone call, the first email – all these inventions have changed our lives and communication in the world. This first text message received in 1992 is a historic testament to human and technological progress – we are delighted to be able to support the sale of this landmark piece of history for this cause."

Vodafone will donate all proceeds from the auction to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support the 82.4 million people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution.

Christian Schaake, Head of UNHCR’s Private Sector Partnerships Service, said: “Technology has always had the power to innovate and change the world. Through this combination of groundbreaking tech and movement for social good, UNHCR can continue helping refugees and people who’ve been forced from home, giving them an opportunity to transform their lives and build better futures for themselves, their loved ones and communities they’re living in."

Ahmed Essam, CEO Vodafone UK, said: “We’re proud to be bringing together a major technology innovation from our past with cutting-edge technology of today, to help people in desperate need of support. This initiative embodies our ‘Together We Can’ spirit."

