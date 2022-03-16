NFT sellers are steadily ditching cryptocurrencies

The platform doesn’t really remove cryptos from the equation. It is built using the Polygon platform, which means that each NFT sale includes a transaction of the company’s Matic token on the backend. However, this part is handled by KoineArth and the nGageN platform. The company has partnerships with payments service providers PayTM and Mobikwik, which allows users and brands to transact strictly using fiat currencies. The function of the blockchain on the backend is to keep the record of the transaction, and remember who owns a particular digital asset.