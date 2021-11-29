NEW DELHI: India’s first crypto unicorn, CoinDCX, on Monday clarified that there’s was no immediate plan to announce an initial public offer after it was reported that the exchange plans to go public as soon as the government regulations allow it.

A Bloomberg report, quoting CoinDCX’s co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal, said that the firm will decide on a “precise timeline" depending on incoming government regulations.

“As soon as the government or the situations allow us, we will try for an IPO," Khandelwal said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday.

CoinDCX in a statement later clarified that the focus of the interview was to discuss the regulatory framework in India about the crypto bill being tabled in the parliament.

“We would like to reiterate that as any growing company aspires to take an IPO route in due course. We at CoinDCX also have similar aspirations. Having said that, there is no definitive route or clause as to when we would go ahead with this plan. Of course, a well-defined regulatory process will benefit not only us but the entire ecosystem in their growth strategy," CoinDCX spokesperson said.

“As an official clarification, we would like to reiterate that there is no immediate plan in a foreseeable future to announce an IPO," the person added.

Established in 2018, CoinDCX has more than six million Indian users. The exchange had recently become India’s first crypto unicorn after raising $90 million in its Series C funding round, which was led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, along with other investors.

Meanwhile, in a reply to a question on Bitcoin in the Parliament, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has no proposal to recognise the crypto asset as a currency in the country. She also informed the house that the government does not collect data on bitcoin transactions.

Last Tuesday, the government had said that it will introduce “The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021" during the winter session of Parliament beginning today. The bill proposes prohibiting all private cryptocurrencies but allowing exceptions to promote the underlying technology and its uses.

The Bill may also require companies listing their coins to make disclosures with the markets regulator and meet other compliance norms. The government had listed the same Bill for the Budget session in January, but it wasn’t discussed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.