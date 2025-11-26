No more fees on crypto trades? WazirX launches new trading model — Here's what you need to know

Indian cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX, on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, announced that the company has launched a new trading model where the traders will no longer have to pay transaction fees for every crypto order, according to the official release.

WazirX said that the traders will be able to deal in unlimited volumes of cryptocurrencies across the 300 tokens available in the crypto exchange for a monthly charge of ₹99 per user.

The company has removed the per-trade transaction fees on their platform in an effort to remove the recurring cost buildup for customers.

“By removing per-trade transaction fees, WazirX Zero eliminates this recurring cost. Users can trade any volume and still pay only ₹99,” said WazirX in their official release.

How much will a crypto trader save? The company also explained that a trader who trades ₹10,000 worth of crypto 10 times a month will have to pay nearly 0.5% on every buy and sell transaction order.

These transaction fees over time amount to thousands of rupees in fees every month irrespective about the gains or losses. WazirX also highlighted that over a period of one year, the same pattern of transaction fees adds up to roughly ₹6,000 in charges.

“The industry has accepted a model where exchanges profit from every trade whether the user wins or loses. WazirX Zero resets the relationship. No per-trade transaction fees, no complexity, one clear charge. The goal is simple: enable users to trade without barriers, giving users what they want. WazirX is on the users’ side now,” said Nischal Shetty, the founder of WazirX.

The company also said that these transaction fees account for nearly 60% of the investors' capital paid out to exchanges purely based on trading activity. The company's decision comes after looking at the fees which are eating into capital and reducing long-term returns.

Investing in digital assets like cryptos is highly risky due to the rapid, volatile nature of the crypto market. Hence, investors should be cautious and aware before making any conscious investment decision.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.