No worst-case scenario for crypto sector in terms of regulations: Sumit Gupta

RBI has some valid concerns, however, these are not isolated concerns and solutions are currently being discussed across the world. Take for instance, the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Travel Rule, wherein all exchanges are required to transmit source and beneficiary information at the point of crypto withdrawal. We are already active participants of the Travel Rule and are working on various ways to curb all kinds of misuse of this technology. Further by regulating crypto as an asset class, we can negate all payment use cases with appropriate and timely disclosures. Once we all agree to regulate and foster this industry, I don't think there is anything like a worst-case scenario.