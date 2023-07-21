North Korean hacking group Labyrinth Chollima breached US IT firm JumpCloud to steal cryptocurrency

North Korean hacking group Labyrinth Chollima breached US IT firm JumpCloud to steal cryptocurrency2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:01 AM IST
JumpCloud said that the hackers broke into the IT firm in late June and used their access to the company’s systems to target ‘fewer than 5’ of its clients
A hacking group Labyrinth Chollima, backed by North Korean government, penetrated IT management company JumpCloud in the US and used it as a springboard to target cryptocurrency companies, the IT firm said on Thursday.
