Not just LUNA, Terra Defi apps lost over $31 bln from all-time highs of Apr

The moment Terra's US dollar-pegged stable coin terraUSD (UST) lost its peg of 1:1 against the American greenback amidst broader bearish markets, it was a bloody massacre in LUNA and its Defi protocol. This eventually led to a bloodbath in the crypto market with even the leader of the board Bitcoin facing the brunt to the point it clocked below the $25,000-mark in the first two weeks of May. Ether too has corrected and struggles to keep a pace of over the $2,000-level.