'Not on the run..': Terra crypto founder Do Kwon says on jurisdictions

South Korean cryptocurrency developer Do Kwon on Sunday said he is not on the run for any government agency. Kwon is currently wanted by his home country over the crash of Terra sisters USD and old Luna that eroded a whopping $40 billion of investors' wealth in mid-May. Since the collapse of old Terra tokens, Kwon faced multiple lawsuits from investors in many major countries. Kwon denied the rumours of being on the run and instead said his company is in the process of defending itself over jurisdictions.

