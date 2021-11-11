NEW DELHI: OKEx, the second-biggest crypto exchange in the world, on Thursday announced that it has launched a bot feature for its users in India that assists in trading strategy.

As per the exchange, the market has matured in recent years and trading bots must be sophisticated enough to deal with highly liquid markets. “The demand for automation in the market continues to rise and OKEx offers some of the most forward-thinking automation solutions in the industry," the exchange said in a release.

Trading bots facilitate and assist with the execution of trading strategy, and do not create one.

Commenting on the launch, Netero Dai, Asia CEO, OKEx, said, “OKEx is the go-to exchange for bot trading. With a comprehensive bot trading system, users will be spoilt for choice when it comes to automating the buying and selling of digital assets. Its broad range of trading options makes it an easy choice when it comes to comfort when making a high volume of transactions".

Founded in 2017, OKEx is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchanges with over 20 million users.

“No bot is ever perfect, but using sustainable and stable arbitrage in a volatile market can result in significant financial gain. OKEx trading bot strategy offers just that. Building a strategy to help you manage your portfolio when you don’t have the time to watch the market," the company said.

According to a report by digital asset data provider CryptoCompare, Binance was the largest spot exchange by volume in October with a trading volume of $856 billion. This was followed by OKEx (trading volume $173 billion), and Coinbase (trading volume $150 billion).

