Global cryptocurrency exchange, OKEx, has listed more coins like axie infinity (AXS), gala (GALA), dogecoin (DOGE), shiba inu (SHIB), baby doge (BABYDOGE), kishu inu (KISHU), and dogelon mars (ELON) under its express buy trading option.

OKEx users can purchase tokens directly using fiat currencies like the Indian rupee, Pakistani rupee, Philippine peso and Vietnamese dong in the express buy area. The platform will help complete the exchange process from fiat into tether (USDT), a stablecoin, and then into the target token.

A stablecoin is a digital currency that is linked to an underlying asset, such as a national currency like the US dollar or a precious metal like gold.

Commenting on the development, Jay Hao, chief executive officer, OKEx, said, “The current expansion of our coin offering is a result of high demand from our user community. At OKEx, the interest of the users is our topmost priority and we will take every possible step to enhance the trading experience for OKEx users. OKEx users can now diversify their crypto portfolio and complete the crypto purchase in a matter of few minutes using the OKEx express buy option".

The expanded coin offering will be available for OKEx users from 7 am UTC on 29 December. OKEx recently partnered with multiple payment gateways to make a crypto purchase on its platform, a hassle-free experience.

OKEx also offers unified account to its users which is built to amplify day-to-day crypto commerce globally. Traders can focus on fund management, risk control, and tool utilization from a centralized platform leaving no space to deviate from their core trading objective. Under the umbrella of unified accounts, users can simultaneously trade spots, derivatives, as well as switch between single and multi-currency assets.

