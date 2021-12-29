OKEx lists dogecoin, shiba inu, baby doge and kishu inu on its platform

Commenting on the development, Jay Hao, chief executive officer, OKEx, said, “The current expansion of our coin offering is a result of high demand from our user community. At OKEx, the interest of the users is our topmost priority and we will take every possible step to enhance the trading experience for OKEx users. OKEx users can now diversify their crypto portfolio and complete the crypto purchase in a matter of few minutes using the OKEx express buy option".