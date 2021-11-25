OKEx, UTORG partner to boost fiat currency based crypto purchase in India

NEW DELHI: OKEx, a BTC future derivatives and crypto exchange, on Thursday said it has partnered UTORG, a licensed cryptocurrency service provider, to boost fiat currency-based crypto buying in India. With its recent focus on Asian markets and India being one of the largest cryptocurrency markets, OKEx aims to bring the best-in-class experience to its users, according to the OKEx press release.

To enable a quick and convenient rupee-based crypto purchase, UTORG aids OKEx India users to buy conveniently via bank transfer, credit/debit cards and UPI. OKEx users can purchase crypto in Indian rupee trading pairs, including $USDT, $BTC, $ETH, among others.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of OKEx Jay Hao said, “We are proud to integrate with a global platform like UTORG. Indian users have an added option of choosing a fiat payment gateway which makes crypto purchasing simple and easy to understand for anyone and everyone. With this partnership via UTORG, we are peering closer to our dream of bringing crypto the masses".

“We all know how cumbersome manual identity verification is. By delivering a client-oriented service, we ensure that the identity verification procedure does not exceed 5 minutes," UTORG said.

Users are required to fill in an express order form and select UTORG as the payment fiat gateway to be redirected. To finish the process, users can select any payment method: bank transfer, credit/debit card, UPI. Once the payment has been completed, the coins will reflect in the users' OKEx asset dashboard.

A licensed service provider in the crypto domain, UTORG has obtained all necessary permits to do what they do. UTORG holds PCI DSS certificate that proves compliance with top global standards and best practices applied to protection in sync with OKEx’s promise of privacy and safety, as per a press release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.