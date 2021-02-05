Only 15% of Bitcoin traders are women, broker study shows

Only 15% of Bitcoin traders are women, broker study shows1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 07:41 PM IST
In a report on Friday, eToro Ltd., popular venue for crypto investing said the percentage of women holding Bitcoin on its platform increased from just 10% a year ago
Women make up only 15% of Bitcoin traders, according to a brokerage study that shows how stark the gender disparity is in the world of cryptocurrencies.
As Bitcoin prices boomed over the past year, with millions of people around the world signing up for day-trading accounts during the pandemic, it remains largely a hobby of young men. In a report on Friday, eToro Ltd. said the percentage of women holding Bitcoin on its platform increased from just 10% a year ago.
EToro is one of the most popular venues for crypto investing, along with Robinhood and Coinbase. Subscriber numbers have skyrocketed in the retail-trading craze as individuals rushed to strike it rich in everything from Tesla Inc. to Bitcoin and GameStop Corp. Bitcoin investors on its platform have more than doubled over the past year and the average age is 35, eToro said.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency was around $38,000 on Friday, up almost 300% from a year ago.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
