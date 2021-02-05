Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Only 15% of Bitcoin traders are women, broker study shows
Photo: Reuters

Only 15% of Bitcoin traders are women, broker study shows

1 min read . 07:41 PM IST Bloomberg

In a report on Friday, eToro Ltd., popular venue for crypto investing said the percentage of women holding Bitcoin on its platform increased from just 10% a year ago

Women make up only 15% of Bitcoin traders, according to a brokerage study that shows how stark the gender disparity is in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Women make up only 15% of Bitcoin traders, according to a brokerage study that shows how stark the gender disparity is in the world of cryptocurrencies.

As Bitcoin prices boomed over the past year, with millions of people around the world signing up for day-trading accounts during the pandemic, it remains largely a hobby of young men. In a report on Friday, eToro Ltd. said the percentage of women holding Bitcoin on its platform increased from just 10% a year ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As Bitcoin prices boomed over the past year, with millions of people around the world signing up for day-trading accounts during the pandemic, it remains largely a hobby of young men. In a report on Friday, eToro Ltd. said the percentage of women holding Bitcoin on its platform increased from just 10% a year ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

EToro is one of the most popular venues for crypto investing, along with Robinhood and Coinbase. Subscriber numbers have skyrocketed in the retail-trading craze as individuals rushed to strike it rich in everything from Tesla Inc. to Bitcoin and GameStop Corp. Bitcoin investors on its platform have more than doubled over the past year and the average age is 35, eToro said.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was around $38,000 on Friday, up almost 300% from a year ago.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.