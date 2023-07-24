Open AI CEO Sam Altman's Worldcoin rallies on first day; around $145 million worth of token traded1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:22 PM IST
In a world where chatbots like ChatGPT can produce incredibly human-like language, the Worldcoin project believes that World IDs will become essential
The world is excited about artificial intelligence and one more indication is the rally witnessed by Worldcoin, the token of the crypto project co-founded by Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. The data compiled by CoinMarketCap revealed that as of 11:12 AM in London, Worldcoin jumped to $3.58 from $1.70 before falling back to $2.52, news agency Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×