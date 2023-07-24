Worldcoin is a new cryptocurrency project created by Sam Altman. It uses a special device called an "orb" to scan people's eyeballs. This scanning process generates a unique digital identity for each person, known as a "World ID." This World ID serves as proof that the person is a real individual, giving them the status of "proof of personhood" in the Worldcoin system. In other words, it confirms that they are a genuine and unique person in the digital world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}