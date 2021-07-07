Optimism gradually returning to crypto market after 50% crash since May: Report

“When looking at bitcoin’s historical volatility in July, one will see that the month is, on average, 20 percentage points less volatile than June at 67%. As it relates to historical performance, one will see that bitcoin returns, on average, 10% in July and has a median reading of 14%. If one were to assume that history will repeat in July, we could expect the cryptocurrency to trend modestly higher month-on-month (MoM) as volatility dwindles and consolidation persists," Kraken Intelligence’s market recap and outlook report read.