New Delhi: Over 115 million Indians have invested in cryptocurrencies in the country so far, said an industry estimate by Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin. By 2030, the total value of investments in cryptocurrencies from India will cross $241 million (about ₹1,900 crore), said the survey, published on Tuesday.