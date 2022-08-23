Over 115 mn Indians have invested in cryptos: Survey

Trading volumes took an even bigger hit once the TDS rule on crypto trading came into effect from 1 July. On WazirX and CoinDCX, the daily average trading volumes dipped by 71% and 77% respectively, down from $9.68 million per day in June to $2.81 million on WazirX in July, and $7.79 million per day to $1.82 million on CoinDCX in the same period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}