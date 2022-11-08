Panic sell on the cryptocurrency market amid FTT and macro risks

Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, in percentage terms, Dogecoin was the worst hit contracting by over 10%, followed by XRP shedding nearly 6% on Tuesday. DOGE's weekly drop is now over 34%, while XRP slipped by nearly 5% in 7 days. Other cryptocurrencies like Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading broadly flat. Binance's token BNB is performing volatile, however, in 7 days, the crypto has surged nearly 2%.