PayPal allows users to transfer cryptocurrencies to other wallets2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 01:40 PM IST
- PayPal started allowing customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash and litecoin in October 2020
Listen to this article
PayPal Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it will allow users to transfer certain cryptocurrencies to other customers, exchanges and external wallets. The feature comes nearly two years after the fintech giant opened up its platform to digital currencies.