Elon Musk-owned PayPal launches dollar, treasuries-backed stablecoin PYUSD for its customers3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST
PayPal launches a new stablecoin, PYUSD, backed by secure assets, allowing customers to buy, sell, hold, and transfer it. A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to have a stable value.
US-based payments major PayPal on Monday announced the launch of a new stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD) which is backed by dollar deposits, US treasuries, and cash equivalents. It will be issued by Paxos Trust Co to PayPal customers in the United States.
