"The move will make the financial system more liberal and less dependent on centralized banks. It is important to note that maintaining customer trust will require PayPal to publish regular proof of reserve reports and provide impeccable security for user funds. It will be interesting to see if PYUSD will be compatible with self-custody wallets if users want complete control of their keys and coins. The compatibility with a wider range of wallets and custody platforms will enable faster adoption of PYUSD," Sklyarov said.