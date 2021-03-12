PayPal’s entry to crypto followed long buildup in expertise
- Last year’s launch of crypto market was the culmination of finding the right talent and working with Paxos Trust, a regulatory technology provider, the CTO of PayPal’s blockchain unit says
PayPal Holdings Inc. became one of the largest companies in the U.S. to enter the market for digital currencies with its announcement last October that it would allow its millions of U.S. users to sell, buy and hold cryptocurrencies.
Over the past few weeks, several other companies have announced their plans for cryptocurrencies, ranging fromTesla Inc. to Mastercard Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
