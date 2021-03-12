Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >PayPal’s entry to crypto followed long buildup in expertise

PayPal’s entry to crypto followed long buildup in expertise

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
4 min read . 01:04 PM IST Sara Castellanos, The Wall Street Journal

  • Last year’s launch of crypto market was the culmination of finding the right talent and working with Paxos Trust, a regulatory technology provider, the CTO of PayPal’s blockchain unit says

PayPal Holdings Inc. became one of the largest companies in the U.S. to enter the market for digital currencies with its announcement last October that it would allow its millions of U.S. users to sell, buy and hold cryptocurrencies.

Over the past few weeks, several other companies have announced their plans for cryptocurrencies, ranging fromTesla Inc. to Mastercard Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.