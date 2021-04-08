Peter Thiel calls bitcoin ‘a Chinese financial weapon’

The TikTok comments dovetail with messaging from Facebook Inc., where Thiel sits on the board of directors. Facebook has portrayed TikTok as a threat to U.S. values. But Thiel also criticized Facebook itself, for nurturing what he called “woke politics," noting that the company had declined to take a firm stand on protests in Hong Kong last year. “There were more employees at Facebook who were born in China than who were born in Hong Kong," he said. “And the Chinese nationals actually said that, you know, it was just Western arrogance, and [the company] shouldn’t be taking Hong Kong’s side … And the rest of the employees at Facebook sort of stayed out of it."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}