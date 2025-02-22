Crypto expert Kim H Wong believes trading in Pi is disappointing as pioneers keep selling and buy orders are small ( highest 1K Pi, on average a few hundred Pi). No big capital is insight. However, this can also be look at as positive, as sellers exhausted, and buyers jump in, price should go back up again.
“No matter what, what is important is PI network has successfully open its network to the world and as people understand the power of Pi Network, price will go up when big capital jump in. Hold your precious Pi coins!,” said Wong.
Pi Coin is the native cryptocurrency of the Pi Network, founded by Stanford PhD graduates Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan. Designed as a mobile-first, mineable cryptocurrency, it enables users to earn rewards without energy-intensive mining. Its use cases include peer-to-peer transactions, merchant payments, and decentralized applications (dApps) within its ecosystem.
