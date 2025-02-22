Crypto expert Kim H Wong believes trading in Pi is disappointing as pioneers keep selling and buy orders are small ( highest 1K Pi, on average a few hundred Pi). No big capital is insight. However, this can also be look at as positive, as sellers exhausted, and buyers jump in, price should go back up again.

“No matter what, what is important is PI network has successfully open its network to the world and as people understand the power of Pi Network, price will go up when big capital jump in. Hold your precious Pi coins!,” said Wong.