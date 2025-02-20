Pi Network Coin Launch: New digital currency hits crypto market! What is it, how to buy Pi Coin & more

Pi Network Coin Launch: The all-new Pi Network Coin hit the cryptocurrency market on Thursday, February 20, becoming the first-ever digital currency that can be mined on a phone. The Open Mainnet went live on February 20, 2025, at 08:00 AM UTC, ending the enclosed mainnet phase of the network that has existed since December 2021. This shift will allow Pi Coin to be traded on major crypto exchanges, marking a turning point for millions of users worldwide.

According to reports, more than 10 million users can now migrate their mined Pi coins from the testnet to the mainnet. This marks the beginning of Pi Coin's transition into a tradable asset. With the Mainnet launch, the Pi Coin is live and listed on seven major crypto exchanges, including OKX, Gate.io, Bitget, and CoinDCX.

Pi Network has surpassed 110 million installations, with an average of 110,000 new downloads per day. On February 17, more than 540,000 new users joined the network. Currently, the app ranks #4 in the Social category on the Google Play Store, trailing only Facebook and Instagram. Users can buy, sell, and trade Pi like any other cryptocurrency, with fluctuating prices as the market reacts.

What is Pi Network Coin? Pi Network is a community of users mining Pi cryptocurrency to use and build the Web3 app ecosystem. Starting in 2019 with Stanford graduates, the mobile-first crypto-mining project aims to make currency accessible to users without specialised hardware or technical expertise. Unlike Bitcoin, which requires expensive mining equipment, Pi can be earned by verifying daily presence on the app.

The Pi Network is popularly pegged to be the future of social cryptocurrency in Web 3. Pi uses our energy-light mining method with our crowd-scaled KYC solution to provide access and identity verification for Web3. Pi is free to mine on mobile, putting power into the hands of people for a fairer, more distributed crypto. The network is decentralized, immutable, and non-counterfeitable and uses interoperable digital money. The app does not drain the mobile battery.



How does Pi Network operate? Since December 2021, Pi has operated on its Mainnet blockchain in an "enclosed" period. To transfer their mined Pi to the blockchain, users must complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification during this phase. The project plans to remove these restrictions in its "open network" phase, allowing full external connectivity.

The mining process rewards different types of contributions. Pioneers earn base rewards for daily check-ins, additional amounts for growing their trusted circles and bonuses for running full nodes on computers. The network also incentivises app usage and Pi lockups to support ecosystem development.

Pi Network Coin Launch: Here's how you can buy and trade the Pi Coin -Download and install the Pi network mobile app.

-Start Mining: Tap the lightning bolt icon to begin earning Pi.

-Build Security Circle: Add 3-5 trusted contacts after three days to boost your mining rate.

-Refer Friends: Share your referral code to increase your earnings.

-App Engagement: Participate in-app features such as chats and polls.