Pi Network Coin Launch: The all-new Pi Network Coin hit the cryptocurrency market on Thursday, February 20, becoming the first-ever digital currency that can be mined on a phone. The Open Mainnet went live on February 20, 2025, at 08:00 AM UTC, ending the enclosed mainnet phase of the network that has existed since December 2021. This shift will allow Pi Coin to be traded on major crypto exchanges, benefitting millions of users worldwide.

Key things investors should know before buying a Pi coin in India.

Thangpandi Durai, CEO -Koinpark -shared his insights on Pi Coin, stating, "Before buying Pi Coin in India, investors must assess key factors to make an informed decision. Pi Coin is the native cryptocurrency of the Pi Network, founded by Stanford Ph.D. graduates Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan. Designed as a mobile-first, mineable cryptocurrency, it enables users to earn rewards without energy-intensive mining. Its use cases include peer-to-peer transactions, merchant payments, and decentralized applications (dApps) within its ecosystem. Before investing, it’s crucial to evaluate regulatory clarity, liquidity, exchange listings, project roadmap, and tokenomics. While its Open Mainnet launch has enabled trading, long-term success depends on ecosystem adoption, governance, security, and real-world utility. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence to determine if Pi Coin aligns with their financial strategy and risk appetite."

Mr Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-founder and CEO of Unocoin

Pi Coin has been making headlines following the much-anticipated Open Mainnet launch on February 20, 2025. Within hours of going live, Pi was listed on major exchanges . But what followed was a rollercoaster—its price surged past $2 initially, only to crash by over 55% to around $0.78 in less than a day.

So, should you buy a Pi Coin? That depends on a few critical factors. First, volatility is a major concern. Like any new crypto asset, Pi’s price is highly unpredictable, and early adopters who mined it since 2019 are now selling in bulk, adding to the selling pressure. This means short-term fluctuations are inevitable.

Another point to consider is exchange support. While Pi Coin has made it to a few notable platforms, it’s still missing from giants like Binance, limiting its liquidity and global reach. Regulatory uncertainty in India is also something investors should watch closely—crypto regulations are still evolving, and any sudden policy changes could impact trading.

On the brighter side, Pi Network’s vision is ambitious. It aims to revolutionize digital payments by making crypto mining accessible to everyday users via mobile devices, without the energy-heavy mining processes of Bitcoin. The network is working toward creating an ecosystem where Pi can be used for transactions, DeFi applications, and more.