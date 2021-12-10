Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

In his address at a virtual "Summit for Democracy" hosted by US President Joe Biden, PM Modi said, "We must shape global norms for emerging tech like social media, cryptocurrencies so they are used to empower democracy, not undermine it."

PM Modi began by saying that he is proud to represent the world's largest democracy at the summit. "The democratic spirit is integral to our civilisational ethos," he said.

Stressing on the importance of democracy, PM Modi said that the Indian story has one clear message to the world that democracy can deliver, has delivered and will continue to deliver.

"Democracy is just not about of, by or for the people but also with the people and within the people," PM Modi said in his speech.

The US President on Thursday (local time) kicked off the first-ever Summit for Democracy. Besides PM Modi, as many as 80 world leaders attended the opening remarks virtually.

The summit focuses on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

China was not invited to the summit while Pakistan had declined to participate in the summit.

The summit aims to provide leaders, a forum to engage, listen, and speak honestly about the challenges and opportunities facing democratic governments and about how democracies can deliver for their citizens," the State Department had said.

