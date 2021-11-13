The government will continue to proactively engage with experts and other stakeholders, sources added, noting that since the issue cuts across geographical borders, it was felt that it will also require global partnerships and collective strategies.
The fast paced developments in the crypto space come at a at a time when crypto craze remains elevated among Indian investors, especially the retail ones.
After Supreme Court in early March 2020 overturned the RBI’s order, which effectively lifted the ban on cryptocurrency trading in India, the craze in India has grown at a furious rate.
Following this in February 5, 2021, the central bank had instituted an internal panel to suggest a model of central bank's digital currency.
The RBI had announced its intent to come out with an official digital currency, in the face of proliferation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin about which the central bank has had many concerns.
The union government has not yet enacted a law on cryptocurrencies is in consultation with industry experts, comments from various officials and ministers.
After several rounds of caution, the government might largely want to set severe limits on the trading of cryptocurrencies in India in the larger public interest.
Private digital currencies have gained popularity in the past one decade or so. But, regulators and governments have been skeptical about these currencies and are apprehensive about the associated risks.
