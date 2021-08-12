Pre-IPO funds in vogue as tech cos look to go public

“In the US and China, around 15-20% of the market capitalization comes from internet companies, but in India, there is hardly any meaningful opportunity in the listed space. However, the Indian internet economy is today at an inflection point and will witness very high growth over this decade. This is a massive opportunity and there will be large outcomes. IPOs will emerge as a major exit route for the tech companies," Chetan Naik, executive vice president, fund manager, IIFL Asset Management Ltd, said in an interaction with Mint in March.