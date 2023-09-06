Proposal on cryptocurrencies to be discussed at G20 leaders' summit: Report1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:28 PM IST
A proposal by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) on cryptocurrencies is likely to be discussed at the G20 leaders' summit this weekend, Reuters reported citing a government source.
