Business News/ Markets / Cryptocurrency/  Proposal on cryptocurrencies to be discussed at G20 leaders' summit: Report
A proposal by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) on cryptocurrencies is likely to be discussed at the G20 leaders' summit this weekend, Reuters reported citing a government source.

The report said a paper on cryptocurrencies by the IMF and FSB has been submitted to participating countries, and India has also prepared a presidential note that will include the summary of the report.

(developing news...)

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 06:28 PM IST
