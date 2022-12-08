Indian crypto exchange ZebPay announced on Thursday that Rahul Pagidipati has been back in charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of ZebPay effective December 1, 2022. Rahul will spearhead ZebPay’s operations and work with the current leadership team to grow current and new lines of business.

Rahul Pagidipati first became CEO of ZebPay in January 2020, when he acquired majority ownership from the three co-founders. In June 2021, ZebPay announced that Rahul Pagidipati and Avinash Shekhar would share responsibilities as co-CEOs, with Avinash focusing on increasing ZebPay’s market share in India as well as growing the company’s revenue, while Rahul led international growth and strategy.

In December, Avinash took over as the CEO, while Rahul continued to support and guide him as chairman, with the in-house title of Un-CEO. “The new title was designed to complement and empower Avinash and reflected the company’s long-term goal of becoming more like a DAO (decentralized autonomous organisation)," the crypto exchange said in the release. The former CEO, Avinash Shekhar, will embark on his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his own venture in the Web3 space.

Also joining ZebPay’s active leadership will be Dr. Devaiah Pagidipati, current board member and founder of NAADAM (National Association for Advancement of Dalits, Adivasis, and Minorities). Pagidipati will guide a new ZebPay unit focused on service to governments and NGOs.

On his appointment as CEO, ZebPay, Rahul Pagidipati said, “I’m excited to be back as CEO of ZebPay. I never stopped being involved at the strategic level, but this year my focus has been on growth and investment opportunities. As I step back into daily operations, we will build new products and services focused on the specific needs of our different customer groups, whether they be individuals, institutions, or government."