Rahul Pagidipati returns as CEO of crypto exchange ZebPay1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM IST
- The former CEO, Avinash Shekhar, will embark on his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his own venture in the Web3 space
Indian crypto exchange ZebPay announced on Thursday that Rahul Pagidipati has been back in charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of ZebPay effective December 1, 2022. Rahul will spearhead ZebPay’s operations and work with the current leadership team to grow current and new lines of business.