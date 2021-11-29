RBI asked govt to enhance definition of 'bank notes' to include digital currency

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The union government today informed the Parliament that it has received a proposal from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month for amendment to the RBI Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of 'bank note' to include currency in digital form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with little or no disruption," the minister of state for Finance said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"The RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with little or no disruption," the minister of state for Finance said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The minister further stated that introduction of a digital currency has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced settlement risk.

"Introduction of CBDC would also possibly lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option. There are also associated risks which need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits," he said.

Earlier during the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has informed the Parliament that the government has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country. She also informed the house that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

