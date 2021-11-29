Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  RBI asked govt to enhance definition of 'bank notes' to include digital currency

RBI asked govt to enhance definition of 'bank notes' to include digital currency

The RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with little or no disruption, the union government has informed the Parliament
1 min read . 02:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The proposal was made to the government in October this year, Parliament was told

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The union government today informed the Parliament that it has received a proposal from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month for amendment to the RBI Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of 'bank note' to include currency in digital form.

The union government today informed the Parliament that it has received a proposal from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month for amendment to the RBI Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of 'bank note' to include currency in digital form.

"The RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with little or no disruption," the minister of state for Finance said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"The RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with little or no disruption," the minister of state for Finance said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The minister further stated that introduction of a digital currency has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced settlement risk.

"Introduction of CBDC would also possibly lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option. There are also associated risks which need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits," he said.

Earlier during the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has informed the Parliament that the government has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country. She also informed the house that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

The government is all set to introduce the Cryptocurrency Bill in the current session of Parliament, that seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies, barring a few exceptions.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Energy prices, auto supply issues choke India’s recover ...

ONGC to NMDC: Here are 5 Stocks Value Investors Should ...

Promoter stake up in Adani Green even as Mauritius fund ...

Tata group has a British battery-maker in sights

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!